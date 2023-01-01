This former monastery houses a museum containing modern Polish paintings, natural history displays and temporary exhibitions. Other outlets of the museum are open during the same hours and charge the same admission. The Ethnography and Archaeology branch (ul Lubelska 56a) displays archaeological finds dating from the Stone Age. The Department of History branch (ul Lubelska 57) houses documents relating to Chełm’s past. The third one, St Nicholas’ Chapel branch (ul Św Mikołaja 4), showcases religious art.