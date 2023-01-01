Danjugan Island Marine Reserve & Sanctuary

This 42-hectare island is a model of intelligent ecotourism. Well-maintained paths provide access through thick forest to idyllic deserted beaches, sea-eagle nests and a screeching bat cave where pythons feed at the entrance, striking bats during their evening exodus. There are kayaks and a dive centre (P1300 per person, minimum four people). Offshore there are three no-take zones, allowing improved fish-watching. Dorm-style lodging is available in simple open cabanas with mosquito nets or the more comfortable set-up at Typhoon Beach.

The island is managed by the Philippine Reef & Rainforest Conservation Foundation in Bacolod. Day trips can be arranged through PRRCF or Punta Bulata Resort for P950 to P1950, including boat trip, lunch, kayaking, trekking, snorkelling and all necessary gear. Overnights (P2950 to P3950) include lodging and meals, and are arranged through PRRCF. Three-day advance notice recommended.