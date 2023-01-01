Mt Guiting-Guiting Natural Park

This 15,200-hectare natural park (pronounced 'gee-TING gee-TING') is a biological treasure, home to an estimated 700 plant species, 130 bird species and a few rare mammals, including the small, nocturnal tube-nosed fruit bat; many of these are endemic. However, there is hardly any infrastructure. The park is known mainly for its striking peak, G2, which attracts about 100 climbers per year.

Apart from the difficult trail to the summit, there is a moderate cross-country trail (about 18km) from Magdiwang (Jao-asan) to Olango (Espana), which crosses some rivers. This only attains a maximum 300m elevation and can be done in two hours. Inquire at the Protected Area Office. Guides run around P2400 for three days and there's usually one guide for every three climbers. Porters, which are highly recommended, cost around P1800.