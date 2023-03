This three-tiered waterfall cascading into a refreshing swimming hole makes for a great half-day excursion. Walk (or ride) east out of Magdiwang past the basketball court (leaving it on your right) and continue about 1km to a fork in the road. Take the right fork, then another quick right up a hill, and continue for another 2km or so to the first sign of civilisation – a cluster of nipa huts along the road.

Ask around for a guide to take you through farms and forest to the falls (P100).