Buktot Beach is a a gorgeous sweep of white sand and clean, calm water. If you visit during the week, you'll have it to yourself, but weekends sometimes draw crowds. It's about 30km south of Roxas; from a well-marked turn-off 10km south of Mansalay, it's 1.7km to the beach. Sleep on the beach or head to nearby RC Farm & Resort, where there are a few cute concrete cottages set around a tidy courtyard and a small pool.

The resort is 1km south of the Buktot Beach turn-off.