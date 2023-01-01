Bait Market

Mangyan tribespeople trek down from the hills for up to five hours to trade tubers, maize, rice and other vegetables for lowland products at this fantastic market (tiangge – Mangyan for 'market day') in Bait, about 45 minutes south of Roxas. Many of the men wear ba-ag (loincloths), while women don colourful woven garments. Always ask before taking photos of individuals. Bait is a barangay of Mansalay, the next town south from Roxas.

To get here, turn right (west) off the National Hwy about 6km south of Mansalay and follow the rough road 2.7km (you'll need to ford a couple of streams in the rainy season). The market starts at the crack of dawn and runs until noon or so.