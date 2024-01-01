Tukon Chapel is an appealing stone church built by the Abad family for their daughter's wedding in 2008; it's a 1¼-hour uphill hike southeast of Basco.
Tukon Chapel
Batanes
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.61 MILES
A road leads up to a trail where it's an easy five-minute walk to views over rocky beach and the endless, green Vayang Rolling Hills. If the weather is…
5.38 MILES
Ivana is home to the Unesco-listed House of Dakay (1877), the oldest stone house in the Batanes.
0.74 MILES
The Dipnaysupuan Tunnels were built deep into the rock face by the occupying Japanese during WWII using forced local labour; you can explore the tunnels…
0.13 MILES
From Basco it’s a 1½-hour walk, a tough 30-minute bike ride or an easy tricycle jaunt up to Radar Tukon, a weather station on a hilltop with great 360…
1.24 MILES
This sacred fishing port for Barangay San Joaquin is a beach made up of exercise-ball-sized boulders.
1.55 MILES
Basco Lighthouse is 1.2km north of Basco. Climbing it will give you stellar views of the coast.
2.19 MILES
A refreshing spring and pool that's a 20-minute walk from the fishing village of Diura.
2.2 MILES
A secluded cove that's safe for swimming, located just south of Mahatao.
Nearby Batanes attractions
