Tukon Chapel

Batanes

Tukon Chapel is an appealing stone church built by the Abad family for their daughter's wedding in 2008; it's a 1¼-hour uphill hike southeast of Basco.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Vayang Rolling Hills

    Vayang Rolling Hills

    2.61 MILES

    A road leads up to a trail where it's an easy five-minute walk to views over rocky beach and the endless, green Vayang Rolling Hills. If the weather is…

  • House of Dakay

    House of Dakay

    5.38 MILES

    Ivana is home to the Unesco-listed House of Dakay (1877), the oldest stone house in the Batanes.

  • Dipnaysupuan Tunnels

    Dipnaysupuan Tunnels

    0.74 MILES

    The Dipnaysupuan Tunnels were built deep into the rock face by the occupying Japanese during WWII using forced local labour; you can explore the tunnels…

  • PAGASA Weather Station

    PAGASA Weather Station

    0.13 MILES

    From Basco it’s a 1½-hour walk, a tough 30-minute bike ride or an easy tricycle jaunt up to Radar Tukon, a weather station on a hilltop with great 360…

  • Valugan Boulder Beach

    Valugan Boulder Beach

    1.24 MILES

    This sacred fishing port for Barangay San Joaquin is a beach made up of exercise-ball-sized boulders.

  • Basco Lighthouse

    Basco Lighthouse

    1.55 MILES

    Basco Lighthouse is 1.2km north of Basco. Climbing it will give you stellar views of the coast.

  • Spring of Youth

    Spring of Youth

    2.19 MILES

    A refreshing spring and pool that's a 20-minute walk from the fishing village of Diura.

  • White Beach

    White Beach

    2.2 MILES

    A secluded cove that's safe for swimming, located just south of Mahatao.

View more attractions

