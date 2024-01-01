Catholic Church

Built in 1611, this pretty church became the garrison of 50 Spanish soldiers in 1898 as they were besieged by hundreds of Filipino freedom fighters. The siege lasted months – even after the Spanish had surrendered the Philippines to the USA. The event was dramatised in the very popular 2008 Filipino film Baler.
A basic museum that tells the history of Aurora Province, mostly via photos of the life of former First Lady Dona Aurora who was born in Baler; she gave…
