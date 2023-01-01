Reserva Nacional de San Fernando

A large swath of rugged coastal wilderness lodged between two river mouths is protected by this reserve 70km northwest of Nazca. In addition to containing fauna typically found in the region, including penguins, sea lions and otters, it also attracts a variety of Andean species including guanacos and condors which descend from the mountains to feed here. Many tour companies in Nazca offer excursions here; independent visitors need to get permission from Sernanp (www.sernanp.gob.pe) in advance. A 4WD vehicle is recommended.