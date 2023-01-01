Reserva Nacional Punta de San Juan

Just outside the coastal town of Marcona, this small, rarely visited nature reserve is home to large colonies of sea lions and penguins in addition to many other marine birds. The lack of development here means it's often possible to see far greater quantities of fauna than in more visited reserves further north. There are just two scheduled visitor slots per day so it's advisable to call in advance to reserve a place.

The reserve is easy to visit on your own by taking a regular colectivo from near the óvalo in Nazca to Marcona (S10, one hour) and negotiating with the driver to be dropped off at the entrance to the park.