Museo Contisuyo

Located on the site of the former cathedral, this museum funded by a multinational mining company is an excellent little repository of local archaeological artifacts. Inside you'll find wonderful pottery, textiles, a pair of mummies, a mummified alpaca and a small collection of metal adornments in addition to models of the Cerro Baúl site.

Only some of the labels are in English but the helpful and knowledgeable staff are willing to give more information on any of the pieces and are indeed a good source of information for sights throughout the region.

The museum is also a good place to organize guides to outlying archeological sites in the region.