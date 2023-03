Located just 1.5km from town, these large carvings in the mountainside show a collection of llamas or alpacas and are attributed to Tiwanaku settlers who moved into the area from the high surrounding mountains around 700 AD. It's best to observe them early in the morning or late afternoon.

To reach the site follow Calle Tacna past the Parque Cristo Blanco until the Carretera Binacional and then take the turnoff to Toquepala.