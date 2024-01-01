Catedral Santa Catalina

South Coast

Have a peek inside Catedral Santa Catalina, which houses the body of 18th-century St Fortunata, whose hair and nails are said to be still growing. The church formerly played second fiddle in town but when the original cathedral was brought down by an earthquake this temple took over as Moquegua's principal place of worship.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museo Contisuyo

    Museo Contisuyo

    0.06 MILES

    Located on the site of the former cathedral, this museum funded by a multinational mining company is an excellent little repository of local…

  • Parque Cristo Blanco

    Parque Cristo Blanco

    0.42 MILES

    A park on a cliff high above the town is dominated by the Cristo Blanco, a white statue of Christ raised in 2002. There are swinging seats, a knee…

  • Iglesia Matriz

    Iglesia Matriz

    0.07 MILES

    The town’s oldest church collapsed during a massive earthquake in 1868. It's front wall has been reconstructed sans bell tower and fronts the plaza; the…

  • Geoglifos Chen Chen

    Geoglifos Chen Chen

    1.55 MILES

    Located just 1.5km from town, these large carvings in the mountainside show a collection of llamas or alpacas and are attributed to Tiwanaku settlers who…

  • Casa Posada de Teresa Podesta

    Casa Posada de Teresa Podesta

    0.07 MILES

    At one corner of the Plaza de Armas, the Casa Posada de Teresa Podesta is a stately colonial mansion with its innards still intact. It's also known as the…

