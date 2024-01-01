Have a peek inside Catedral Santa Catalina, which houses the body of 18th-century St Fortunata, whose hair and nails are said to be still growing. The church formerly played second fiddle in town but when the original cathedral was brought down by an earthquake this temple took over as Moquegua's principal place of worship.
Catedral Santa Catalina
South Coast
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.06 MILES
Located on the site of the former cathedral, this museum funded by a multinational mining company is an excellent little repository of local…
0.42 MILES
A park on a cliff high above the town is dominated by the Cristo Blanco, a white statue of Christ raised in 2002. There are swinging seats, a knee…
0.07 MILES
The town’s oldest church collapsed during a massive earthquake in 1868. It's front wall has been reconstructed sans bell tower and fronts the plaza; the…
1.55 MILES
Located just 1.5km from town, these large carvings in the mountainside show a collection of llamas or alpacas and are attributed to Tiwanaku settlers who…
0.07 MILES
At one corner of the Plaza de Armas, the Casa Posada de Teresa Podesta is a stately colonial mansion with its innards still intact. It's also known as the…
Nearby South Coast attractions
