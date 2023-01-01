Santuario de El Señor de Luren

The original republican-era church on this site was badly hit by the 2007 earthquake when the tower fell onto the nave. It was famed for the image of the town's patron saint that is venerated by pilgrims during Semana Santa and again in October. The structure was eventually bulldozed in 2018 in order to make way for a new concrete version which was under construction when we visited.

Most of the original features of the church interior are undergoing restoration work and will be installed in the new building.