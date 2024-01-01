Iglesia de La Merced

Ica’s cathedral was the last church the Jesuits built in Peru before their expulsion. It was rebuilt in the late 19th century and contains a finely carved wooden altar. The effects of the 2007 earthquake caused a steeple and part of the roof to collapse. At the time of writing, more than a decade later, it remains in disrepair and closed to visitors.
Ica
0.52 MILES
In the suburban neighborhood of San Isidro, Ica pulls out its trump card: a museum befitting a city three times the size. While it might not be the…
25.95 MILES
This early-Inca lowland outpost, about 45km northeast of Pisco, was named for the red paint that once completely covered its adobe walls. It’s one of the…
0.12 MILES
This hulking church withstood the 2007 earthquake and continues to show off its fine stained-glass windows.
Santuario de El Señor de Luren
0.52 MILES
The original republican-era church on this site was badly hit by the 2007 earthquake when the tower fell onto the nave. It was famed for the image of the…
0.04 MILES
On the Plaza de Armas, this unsigned museum has an oddball collection of thousands of carved stones and boulders graphically depicting diverse pre…
