Iglesia de La Merced

Ica

LoginSave

Ica’s cathedral was the last church the Jesuits built in Peru before their expulsion. It was rebuilt in the late 19th century and contains a finely carved wooden altar. The effects of the 2007 earthquake caused a steeple and part of the roof to collapse. At the time of writing, more than a decade later, it remains in disrepair and closed to visitors.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museo Regional de Ica

    Museo Regional de Ica

    0.52 MILES

    In the suburban neighborhood of San Isidro, Ica pulls out its trump card: a museum befitting a city three times the size. While it might not be the…

  • Tambo Colorado

    Tambo Colorado

    25.95 MILES

    This early-Inca lowland outpost, about 45km northeast of Pisco, was named for the red paint that once completely covered its adobe walls. It’s one of the…

  • Iglesia de San Francisco

    Iglesia de San Francisco

    0.12 MILES

    This hulking church withstood the 2007 earthquake and continues to show off its fine stained-glass windows.

  • Santuario de El Señor de Luren

    Santuario de El Señor de Luren

    0.52 MILES

    The original republican-era church on this site was badly hit by the 2007 earthquake when the tower fell onto the nave. It was famed for the image of the…

  • Museo Cabrera Piedra

    Museo Cabrera Piedra

    0.04 MILES

    On the Plaza de Armas, this unsigned museum has an oddball collection of thousands of carved stones and boulders graphically depicting diverse pre…

View more attractions

Nearby Ica attractions

1. Museo Cabrera Piedra

0.04 MILES

On the Plaza de Armas, this unsigned museum has an oddball collection of thousands of carved stones and boulders graphically depicting diverse pre…

2. Iglesia de San Francisco

0.12 MILES

This hulking church withstood the 2007 earthquake and continues to show off its fine stained-glass windows.

3. Museo Regional de Ica

0.52 MILES

In the suburban neighborhood of San Isidro, Ica pulls out its trump card: a museum befitting a city three times the size. While it might not be the…

4. Santuario de El Señor de Luren

0.52 MILES

The original republican-era church on this site was badly hit by the 2007 earthquake when the tower fell onto the nave. It was famed for the image of the…

5. Tambo Colorado

25.95 MILES

This early-Inca lowland outpost, about 45km northeast of Pisco, was named for the red paint that once completely covered its adobe walls. It’s one of the…