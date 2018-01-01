Welcome to Huacachina
While not as famous as Nazca to the south, Huacachina, an aesthetically perfect desert oasis 4km west of Ica, is a firmly established stopover on Southern Peru’s well-trampled Gringo Trail, and with good reason. Sandboarding, dune-buggie rides and good-old romantic idling are the orders of the day here. This is backpacker central, so expect plenty of late-night disco parties and international flavors. Many people just make it here for a quick overnight and dune trip the next day, but a few days of relaxed strolls and dune climbs may just channel your inner chi.
Welcome to the quaint, quiet and cute oasis of Huacachina with its tranquil lagoon and backdrop of amazing sand dunes anywhere you turn to look. Get ready to cruise to the tops of 500-meter (1,640-foot) high sand dunes and go rocketing down the slopes in the sand buggy. A roller coaster ride of 360's, sharp turns and steep hills will get your adrenaline pumping before you take your first shot at sand boarding. Strap yourself in tightly, throw your hands in the air and scream away as you are carried over sand dunes in the middle of the expansive desert. You will have the opportunity to sandboard on 3-4 different dunes so you can try your luck. You will take thrilling rides on a basic sandboard by laying face first on the board and letting yourself fly down the dune to see how far (and fast) you can go. Cheer on your mates and don't let anyone shy away from this unforgettable experience. Lastly, you will admire the breathtaking sunset over the vast desert landscape and have the chance to take photos in the golden twilight before racing back to Huacachina. (Experienced sand-boarders can choose to upgrade to a professional sand-board with boots and bindings for an extra cost of $5 USD paid locally. Upgrades are subject to availability. To reserve, please contact us in advance with your shoe size. On the day of the tour, you will need to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to departure for your fitting. For beginners the laying down option is recommend because it is much easier and lots of fun).
You will be picked up from your hotel in Paracas in private vehicle to drive towards to Ica city (1 hour drive). On this traditional tour to Huacachina, you will visit the best of this beautiful city, such as the traditional vineyards where you will have the opportunity to taste one of the traditional wine and the famous PISCO the national drink of Peru. At the bodegas you will learn more about the history and the process of Pisco. Later on you will visit the Cathedral of Senor de Luren, Main Square of Ica and the Regional Museum, an interesting building that houses the remains of the ancient cultures that developed on the southern coast such Paracas, Nazca, Chincha, Wari and others Inca culture. Afterwards we will drive southwest towards to Huacachina Oasis, a beautiful lagoon surrounded by palm tree and huge sand dunes with spectacular view of Ica Valley and desert. Here you will be able to climb the sand dunes and enjoy one of the ultimate tours in the desert, the famous dune buggy tours. You will then return to your hotel in Paracas. End of the service.
Take a speedboat out to the Ballestas Islands to see penguins and sea lions in their natural habitat in Paracas.Dune Buggy up and Sandboard down the biggest sand dunes at the only desert oasis in South America in Huacachina.Free hotel/hostel pickup and drop-off in Lima. Avoid ripoffs and unsafe taxis. Full Day: Lima – Paracas – Huacachina – Lima5:15am - 6:00am:Pick up at your hotel or hostel in Lima.Note: Please click the link below 'View additional info' to see exact departure time depending on your location.06:00am – 10:00amDirect bus to Paracas, a beautiful small town by the sea. 10:00am – 12:00pm2-hour boat tour of the Ballestas Islands. The Ballestas are a smaller version of the Galapagos, but just as great, where you’ll see sea lions, penguins and lots of birds all in their natural habitat. 13:00pm – 14:15pmDirect bus from Paracas to Huacachina, a small natural oasis located in the Ica desert. 16:00pm – 18:00pm2 hours of dune buggying and sandboarding – Ride the dune buggies up and sandboard down the biggest dunes in South America. A once in a lifetime experience in the only natural desert oasis in South America. 18:30pm – 23:45pmBus back to Lima. You will be dropped off at your hotel/hostel.
