Gremio de Pescadores de Puscana

South Coast

This is quite a scene at any time of day with oil-skinned fishermen battling with huge whale-sized fish while snappy-beaked pelicans inspect their work from close quarters. Just outside the entrance, boats gather offering fishing trips and tours of the marina (from S40), from which it's usually possible to spot sea lions and a variety of birds.

