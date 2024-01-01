This is quite a scene at any time of day with oil-skinned fishermen battling with huge whale-sized fish while snappy-beaked pelicans inspect their work from close quarters. Just outside the entrance, boats gather offering fishing trips and tours of the marina (from S40), from which it's usually possible to spot sea lions and a variety of birds.
Gremio de Pescadores de Puscana
South Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
17.04 MILES
Situated about 31km southeast of the city center, the archaeological complex of Pachacamac is a pre-Columbian citadel with adobe and stone palaces and…
29.94 MILES
Located near the Óvalo Gutiérrez, this huaca is a restored adobe ceremonial center from the Lima culture that dates back to AD 400. In 2010 an important…
27.05 MILES
Housed in a lovely beaux-arts mansion surrounded by gardens, this undervisited museum has an exquisite collection of colonial furniture, silverwork and…
27.09 MILES
Though quite small, this is a wonderful museum dedicated to the work of world-renowned photographer Mario Testino, a native of Peru and a barranquino. The…
28.06 MILES
The permanent collection at MAC is a quick study but visiting exhibits, such as a David LaChapelle retrospective, are major draws. There's also a good on…
27.32 MILES
A block west of the main plaza, look for this renovated, narrow wooden bridge over an old stone stairway that leads to the beach. Especially popular with…
29.09 MILES
Protected from the ocean breeze by a colorful wall of mosaics, this park in Miraflores is the ideal place to walk hand in hand with that special someone…
13.74 MILES
Lurín is a working-class enclave 50km south of Central Lima on the Panamericana. At its southern edge, crafts collective Ichimay Wari has its studios…
Nearby South Coast attractions
0.12 MILES
Follow the sound of crashing waves to this blowhole located just one block west of the malecón. There's a tiny beach, plus a few restaurants with perfect…
4.14 MILES
Around 7km south of Pucusana, off Km 64 along Carr Panamericana Sur, is the turnoff to the village of Chilca, famed for its muddy and mineral-rich lagoons…
13.74 MILES
17.04 MILES
27.05 MILES
27.09 MILES
27.32 MILES
27.46 MILES
A landmark church in Barranco.