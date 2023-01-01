Around 7km south of Pucusana, off Km 64 along Carr Panamericana Sur, is the turnoff to the village of Chilca, famed for its muddy and mineral-rich lagoons, one of which is nicknamed La Milagrosa (the Miracle). The bathing pools allegedly have power to heal everything from infertility to acne – and some believers credit this to intervention by aliens in UFOs. A mototaxi (three-wheeled motorcycle rickshaw taxi) from Carr Panamericana Sur to the pools costs about S5 each way.