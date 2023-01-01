This clean beach, accessed by a spur road south of the town of San Pedro de Lloc, has a fine long left break and has become a popular spot for those in the know. While the small village here is a bit of a ghost town, the arrival of electricity, set to happen by the time this edition is printed, is likely to lead to new construction. But for now it's blissfully quiet, with a couple of accommodations options and basic eateries.

The access road branches off the Panamericana at Km 656. It's possible to hire a taxi from Pacasmayo or Puerto Chicama to get here.