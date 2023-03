What was once the longest pier in Peru has a storied history. Constructed between 1870 and 1874, it initially clocked in at a whopping 743.4m in length. Today it stands at around 500m after a chunk was swept out to sea in 1924 and another piece was lost in 2015. In the 1940s two overloaded train cars fell into the sea from the pier as well. It's now very rickety looking and access is prohibited.