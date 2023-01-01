A few kilometers north of Pacasmayo, just before the village of Guadalupe, a track leads toward the ocean and the little-visited ruins of Pacatnamú, a large site that was inhabited by the Gallinazo, Moche and Chimú cultures and is regarded by archaeologists as one of the coast’s most important ruins.

The best way to visit the ruins is to take a bus to Guadalupe and hire a taxi for the final stretch to the site; it should cost around S30 round trip with waiting time. In Guadalupe there is a small museum dedicated to the ruins where you can obtain additional information.