This small village is famed throughout the region for its elegant pottery. It has artisan workshops, a small museum showcasing pre-Inca funerary urns, and a port on the Río Huallaga with great fishing. Nearby are the impressive 40m, three-level Tununtunumba waterfalls and the Chazutayacu thermal baths.

Combis (minibuses; S10, two hours) leave from Jirón Olaya cuadra (block) 13. The paved road is subject to landslides so check conditions before making plans.