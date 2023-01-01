Dense jungle lies just 3km from the city limits of the crazy, cacophonous metropolis of Tareapoto. This section of the Aréa de Conservación Regional Cordillera Escalera protects the thick foliage around the upper Río Shilcayo. The zone is populated by monkeys and many bird species, and there are five rarely visited waterfalls plus a fantastic natural lookout. Some trails become impassable when very wet.

The local community has formed a tourism cooperative and offers guides for a number of treks, ranging from short trips to the waterfalls to two-night treks – utilizing a simple jungle hostal (guesthouse) – finishing on the other side of the reserve at the Yurimaguas highway. It's possible to venture in solo although signage is practically nonexistent. One trail, the short Circuito de Aves, is easy enough to navigate, but the others are longer and require multiple river crossings. Bring appropriate footwear.

To get to the reserve, follow Alegría Arias de Morey northeast to a T-junction, turn left opposite La Collpa and take the dirt road downhill. The entrance to the reserve is 2.5 km along the road.