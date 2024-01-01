Museo Departmental de San Martín

Northern Highlands

Moyobamba's tiny museum devotes most of its space to the Chachapoyas culture and its history including some unearthed ceramics and textile work.

  • Morro de Calzada

    Morro de Calzada

    4.88 MILES

    Drawing your eye on your way into Moyobamba from the west is a craggy hill rising abruptly out of the flat forest. This is the Morro de Calzada (550m), a…

  • Reserva Tingana

    Reserva Tingana

    0.48 MILES

    This community-run nature reserve protects a swath of forest on the upper Río Mayo that is home to monkeys and a wide variety of birds, frogs and…

  • Waqanki Orchid Center

    Waqanki Orchid Center

    2.85 MILES

    This showcase garden replete with some 400 species of orchid growing in a beautiful forest is located 5km south of the 'City of Orchids.' Providing a…

  • Mirador Tahuishco

    Mirador Tahuishco

    0.56 MILES

    Head to this viewpoint seven blocks northeast of the plaza for supreme panoramas of the Mayo River valley below. (Stairs head down the mountainside to the…

  • Jardín Botánico San Francisco

    Jardín Botánico San Francisco

    0.77 MILES

    The Moyobamba region is famed for its orchids, and you can see these and other exotic plants in a giant geodesic-domed hothouse at the Jardín Botánico San…

