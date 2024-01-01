Moyobamba's tiny museum devotes most of its space to the Chachapoyas culture and its history including some unearthed ceramics and textile work.
Museo Departmental de San Martín
Northern Highlands
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.88 MILES
Drawing your eye on your way into Moyobamba from the west is a craggy hill rising abruptly out of the flat forest. This is the Morro de Calzada (550m), a…
0.48 MILES
This community-run nature reserve protects a swath of forest on the upper Río Mayo that is home to monkeys and a wide variety of birds, frogs and…
2.85 MILES
This showcase garden replete with some 400 species of orchid growing in a beautiful forest is located 5km south of the 'City of Orchids.' Providing a…
0.56 MILES
Head to this viewpoint seven blocks northeast of the plaza for supreme panoramas of the Mayo River valley below. (Stairs head down the mountainside to the…
0.77 MILES
The Moyobamba region is famed for its orchids, and you can see these and other exotic plants in a giant geodesic-domed hothouse at the Jardín Botánico San…
