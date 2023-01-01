Drawing your eye on your way into Moyobamba from the west is a craggy hill rising abruptly out of the flat forest. This is the Morro de Calzada (550m), a wildlife-rich natural feature encased in a protected reserve with a clear if sometimes rocky trail to the summit. On the way up, you'll pass through thick jungle-like vegetation and, with luck, see an abundance of birdlife, including owls.

To get to the trailhead, take a combi (minibus) from Jirón Callao in Moyobamba to the village of Calzada (S2.50, 15 minutes), 12km to the west. From here you can either walk 2.5km or get a mototaxi (S10) to the start point. Pay your entry at the visitor center and join the trail. It takes around 90 minutes to get to the top where the views over Moyobamba and its surroundings are stupendous. On the way down, be sure to pay a visit to Calzada village, known for its hat-making stores and dairy products.