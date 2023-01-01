Mirador Tahuishco

Head to this viewpoint seven blocks northeast of the plaza for supreme panoramas of the Mayo River valley below. (Stairs head down the mountainside to the river port.) It's a potentially tranquil spot, depending on how many local teenagers are playing rap on their iPhones when you arrive. Forget the evenings, as the road behind appears to be Moyobamaba's main nightclub quarter. Another, quieter lookout is located a few blocks downstream at Mirador San Juan.