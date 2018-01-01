Best of Peru 6-Day Cusco, Machu Picchu, and Lake Titicaca Tour

Day 1: ARRIVE IN CUSCOUpon your arrival at Cusco airport, your guide will meet you and share an overview of what you can expect over the course of the next 6 days as you are driven to your hotel. There's also an optional city tour of Cusco available (own expense). Overnight at a 3-star hotel: Casa Andina Classic or similar standardDay 2: SACRED VALLEY TOUR WITH CONNECTION TO AGUAS CALIENTESAfter breakfast, your guide will pick you up between 7:30 to 7:50am. You'll then drive to the Sacred Valley along the Urubamba River, visiting Pisac Market, the Pisac Inca site, Urubamba (lunch stop), and Ollantaytambo. Later board the train to Aguas Calientes.Overnight at 3-star hotels: Casa Andina, Santuario, Intipunku, Hatun Samay or Waman Hotel.DAY 3: MACHU PICCHU - CUSCOAfter breakfast, your guide will pick you up from the hotel and you'll board the bus up to Machu Picchu. Enjoy a guided tour of this iconic Inca site (around 3 hours), then have free time to explore the impressive citadel on your own. Later, take the bus down to Aguas Calientes for lunch (own expense). After lunch, board the train to Ollantaytaytambo, where you'll finish the trip with a drive back to Cusco.Overnight at 3-star hotels: Casa Andina Classic or similar standardDAY 4: GUIDED BUS TOUR FROM CUSCO TO PUNOAfter breakfast, you will be taken to the bus station for a guided bus tour en route to Puno from Cusco, with included drinks included and an English-speaking guide. Stop along the way in Andahuaylillas "The Sistine Chapel," Raqchi, Sisucani (lunch), La Raya (the border between Cusco and Puno), and Pucara.Overnight at 3-star hotels: Casa Andina Classic or similar standardDAY 5: FULL DAY UROS AND TAQUILE ISLAND - PUNOAfter breakfast, you'll be picked up before 7am at your hotel and head to the Puno port, where you'll board a motor boat and set off to explore Lake Titicaca. Sail for 30 minutes to reach Uros, a floating island made entirely out of reeds. Continue to Taquile Island to visit the famous weavers and enjoy a traditional lunch. End around 4:30pm when you're transferred back to your hotel.Overnight at 3-star hotels: Casa Andina Classic or similar standardDAY 6: DEPART FROM PUNOAfter breakfast, you will have 2 options to depart: Option A: Transfer from Puno to Juliaca (JUL) airport and take a flight back to Lima.Option B: Transfer to the bus station and board the bus back to Cusco arriving around 3:30pm.Please note: for guests who request to do a Lake Titicaca homestay, please bear in mind that you will have the overnight with your host family on day five at Amantani Island, returning back to Puno city on Day 6 around 4:00pm.