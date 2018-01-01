Welcome to Puno
Smoke from unvented fires wafts through Puno’s streets, along with jangling waves of traffic, including mototaxis and triciclos (three-wheeled cycles) that edge pedestrians to the narrow slivers of sidewalks. Its urban center can feel contaminated and cold. But Puno’s people are upbeat, cheeky and ready to drop everything if there’s a good time to be had.
As a trade (and contraband) hub between Peru, Bolivia and both coasts of South America, Puno is overwhelmingly commercial and forward-looking. For a glimpse of its colonial and naval identity, you only have to peruse the spots of old architecture, the colorful traditional dress worn by many inhabitants and scores of young cadets in the streets.
Puno is known as Peru’s capital folklórica (folkloric capital) – its Virgen de la Candelaria parades are televised across the nation – and the associated drinking is the stuff of legend. Good times aren’t restricted to religious festivals, though: some of Peru’s most convivial bars are found in Puno.
Top experiences in Puno
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Puno activities
Best of Peru 6-Day Cusco, Machu Picchu, and Lake Titicaca Tour
Day 1: ARRIVE IN CUSCOUpon your arrival at Cusco airport, your guide will meet you and share an overview of what you can expect over the course of the next 6 days as you are driven to your hotel. There's also an optional city tour of Cusco available (own expense). Overnight at a 3-star hotel: Casa Andina Classic or similar standardDay 2: SACRED VALLEY TOUR WITH CONNECTION TO AGUAS CALIENTESAfter breakfast, your guide will pick you up between 7:30 to 7:50am. You'll then drive to the Sacred Valley along the Urubamba River, visiting Pisac Market, the Pisac Inca site, Urubamba (lunch stop), and Ollantaytambo. Later board the train to Aguas Calientes.Overnight at 3-star hotels: Casa Andina, Santuario, Intipunku, Hatun Samay or Waman Hotel.DAY 3: MACHU PICCHU - CUSCOAfter breakfast, your guide will pick you up from the hotel and you'll board the bus up to Machu Picchu. Enjoy a guided tour of this iconic Inca site (around 3 hours), then have free time to explore the impressive citadel on your own. Later, take the bus down to Aguas Calientes for lunch (own expense). After lunch, board the train to Ollantaytaytambo, where you'll finish the trip with a drive back to Cusco.Overnight at 3-star hotels: Casa Andina Classic or similar standardDAY 4: GUIDED BUS TOUR FROM CUSCO TO PUNOAfter breakfast, you will be taken to the bus station for a guided bus tour en route to Puno from Cusco, with included drinks included and an English-speaking guide. Stop along the way in Andahuaylillas "The Sistine Chapel," Raqchi, Sisucani (lunch), La Raya (the border between Cusco and Puno), and Pucara.Overnight at 3-star hotels: Casa Andina Classic or similar standardDAY 5: FULL DAY UROS AND TAQUILE ISLAND - PUNOAfter breakfast, you'll be picked up before 7am at your hotel and head to the Puno port, where you'll board a motor boat and set off to explore Lake Titicaca. Sail for 30 minutes to reach Uros, a floating island made entirely out of reeds. Continue to Taquile Island to visit the famous weavers and enjoy a traditional lunch. End around 4:30pm when you're transferred back to your hotel.Overnight at 3-star hotels: Casa Andina Classic or similar standardDAY 6: DEPART FROM PUNOAfter breakfast, you will have 2 options to depart: Option A: Transfer from Puno to Juliaca (JUL) airport and take a flight back to Lima.Option B: Transfer to the bus station and board the bus back to Cusco arriving around 3:30pm.Please note: for guests who request to do a Lake Titicaca homestay, please bear in mind that you will have the overnight with your host family on day five at Amantani Island, returning back to Puno city on Day 6 around 4:00pm.
Uros and Taquile Islands Day Trip from Puno
Depart from Puno and head out across Lake Titicaca toward Uros, a group of man-made floating islands constructed entirely out of reeds. The friendly Uru people are happy to welcome you to their islands, and will share with you their history, culture and traditions. Take a boat out to the islands and learn how the Uru built their floating homes entirely out of totora reeds and rope. The islands initially acted as a defensive mechanism, and were easily moved in case a threat arose. The bottoms of the islands rot away fairly quickly, so reeds are being constantly added on top, allowing each island to last for years.Then, travel on to Taquile, an island untouched by the mainland's modernity. The local inhabitants, known as Taquileños, still wear traditional clothing and are known for their high-quality handicrafts. While the women make yarn and weave, knitting is actually done exclusively by men. Enjoy a small lunch on Taquile before heading back to your Puno hotel.
Uros and Taquile Islands by Fast Boat
We will pick passengers up from downtown hotels between 6:45am and 7:10am, according to your hotel. We will tell you an exact time.We will take you to the main port; there, we will have our English/Spanish speaking guide that will allow us to know much more about Uros Islands and Taquile island on fast boat, reducing the time traveling from one island to another.You will visit Uros island for around 1 hour and Taquile Island for 3 hours. We'll have lunch in this beautiful island.You'll be back at around 3.30pm to Puno again.
Lake Titicaca, Copacabana and Sun Island Tour from La Paz
Your Lake Titicaca tour begins early at your hotel in La Paz, where your guide will be waiting for you with a private vehicle. The three-hour drive to Copacabana flies by with the guide’s engaging narratives of local Andean culture and history. Soon, the guide’s words take a backseat as the gorgeous Lake Titicaca comes into view.One of the largest lakes in South America, Lake Titicaca sits on the Altiplano, a high plateau of the Andes. According to legend, the pre-Incan sun god arose from its depths and created the first humans. You also can’t miss the awesome granite peaks of the Cordillera Real (Royal Range of the Andes). Stop at a lakeside village, and watch the indigenous Aymara practice the age-old tradition of building boats and baskets out of totora reed, an aquatic plant found nearby. To get to Copacabana, join locals on a ferry. Visit the Basilica of the Virgin, a popular pilgrimage site, and note its Moorish-style domes and blue ceramic tiles. Inside, behold the Dark Virgin of the Lake, believed to have brought about many miracles. After the basilica, stroll along a walkway of artisan stalls, and stop and talk to the locals about their craft. At the end of the walkway is a lovely lake waterfront, where you can purchase a drink or snack. When it’s time for lunch, expect to enjoy a local restaurant carefully selected by your guide. This three-course meal typically includes an appetizer, main course of grilled meat or fish (vegetarian option available upon request), and dessert. You can purchase drinks and other Andean cuisine.Afterward, join your guide on a privately chartered motorboat that takes you to Sun Island. Arrive about an hour later on the island said to be the birthplace of Inca civilization. In Yumani, on the south side of the island, walk in the footsteps of the Incas by climbing over 200 steps they had built leading up a fountain of youth. Wander through the ruins of Pilko Kaina, an Incan temple. Observe how locals still use pre-Incan farming methods on the steep agricultural terraces.After Sun Island, your guide takes you back to your hotel in La Paz as the sun sets over the Altiplano. With advance notice, you may instead opt to be dropped off in Puno for an additional fee.
One-Way Scenic Bus Transfer to Cusco from Puno
Departing from your Puno hotel, leave Lake Titicaca and the city behind and head northwest towards Cusco, the capital of the Inca Empire. Travel by comfortable coach through the majestic Andes mountain range and soak in breathtaking panoramic landscapes. Traveling parallel to the train tracks, you'll stop at areas of interest along the way. One scenic and must-do stop is the Chimboya mountain. Stop here, the highest elevated point of your journey, and take advantage of spectacular photo opportunities. Nearing Cusco, you'll stop in the town of Archí to visit the Temple of Wiracocha and the Chapel of Andahuaylillas. Admire the area’s archeological remains, which include large columns and fences, before hopping back on the bus and arriving conveniently at your hotel in Cusco.
Uros, Taquile Island: Lake Titicaca Full-Day Cruise with Lunch
After breakfast at your hotel, be ready between 7:10 to 7:20am for the transfer from your hotel to the Titicaca Lake port. We will travel by motorized speedboat to one of Uros's floating islands where you can appreciate the life style of the people who live on this beautiful floating reed islands, some only 20 meters in length. After a beautiful 2hr boat ride we will reach Taquile Island where we will tour around the ruins and visit its beautiful people, world famous for their intricate and fascinating weaving. After enjoying a typical lunch we will return to Puno. Arrival in the afternoon and transfer back to hotel in Puno.