Currently, Ollantaytambo suffers for being a thoroughfare between Cuzco and the jungle. Since there are no alternate roads, huge semi trucks and buses barrel through the narrow main street (barely missing pedestrians). Locals question the disruption of town life, along with the effect of excessive exhaust on the ruins, but talk of an alternative road has not materialized in any immediate plans.
There are a couple of internet cafes and ATMs in and around Plaza de Armas. There are no banks, but several places change money.
Machu Picchu Day Trip from Cusco
Completed in approximately 1450 at the height of the Incan empire, Machu Picchu was abandoned less than 100 years later following the Spanish conquest of Peru. Today it is considered by many to be the new spiritual center of the world.From Cusco, you'll be transferred to the railway station to enjoy your 4-hour scenic rail tour to Aguas Calientes. In order to meet various customer needs, you can choose from three different types of options.The Expedition option was created for adventurous passengers seeking comfort and security without the extra frills. Departing from Poroy train station, located approximately 15 minutes outside of Cusco, your journey to Machu Picchu begins! The seats have been reupholstered with indigenous fabrics, giving them a touch of local flavor. Snacks are available for purchase, as well as additional storage space for backpacks.The Vistadome option is a comfortable way to journey to Machu Picchu. Departing from Poroy train station, located approximately 15 minutes outside of Cusco, you'll enjoy beautiful panoramic windows to make the most of the spectacular scenery and allow for fantastic photo opportunities. Delicious snacks as well as hot and cold refreshments are served on the way (own expense).The Executive Class option departs from the Ollantaytambo train station, located approximately 1.5-hours from Cusco and make your way to Machu Picchu in comfort. Enjoy scenic panoramic views from the train, where you'll be seated in comfortable, padded chairs with a fold-out table for your convenience. Snacks and beverages are served on board the train for your enjoyment (own expense).Upon arrival at Aguas Calientes station, you'll board a small bus and head up to the ruins of the “sacred city”, Machu Picchu. Your expert guide will walk with you through the main streets of these amazing ruins. Stroll through town squares and climb delicately carved stone stairways. Esoteric wisdom holds Machu Picchu as the new spiritual center of the world. There will be time to be alone and fully embrace this magnificent wonder of the world, letting this once in a lifetime experience set in. In the afternoon you'll return to the train station in Aguas Calientes for the trip back to Cusco.IMPORTANT: Your passport detail is needed for the Machu Picchu Day Trip (Full name and Passport ID). Please provide your passport detail in the additional request box, otherwise the tour is not confirmed.
Sacred Valley of Incas, Pisac, Ollantaytambo Tour from Cusco
Travel back in time to the Sacred Valley of the Incas with a day that begins in Pisac. This native town was once where “exchange transactions” took place. In this type of transaction, customers would exchange one good for another instead of using currency. Visit the market of Pisac where you can purchase beautifully crafted products hand-made by the locals. On Sunday, the main attraction is a mass celebrated in Quechua and conducted in Spanish. It is attended by the mayors and their attendants who play traditional musical instruments called "pututos."Afterwards, you'll enjoy a typical Peruvian lunch (included in price) before visiting the fortress of Ollantaytambo and its main attraction, the Temple of the Sun. Built using massive stones, each one approximately 12 feet (3.5m) tall, this temple was used as a fortress during the time of the Incan civil war.
2-Day Tour: Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu by Train
Day 1: Meet our guide between 7:35 to 7:45am in the lobby of your Cusco hotel and travel through the mountains to the Sacred Valley of the Incas. Relax and take in the spectacular views along the drive, including the World Heritage-listed Saqsaywaman citadel and Tambomachay, a historic series of aqueducts, canals, and waterfalls. The winding road descends 1,500 feet (457 meters) and travels alongside the sacred Urubamba River. Arrive at the village of Pisac, where you can visit the lively traditional market and perhaps pick up some souvenirs. Then continue to Pisac's Incan ruins, which lie atop a hill with stunning views over the valley. Stroll around the ancient temples, altars, baths, water fountains, and marvel at the inti watana, a volcanic outcrop carved known as a "hitching post for the sun." Climb back into your vehicle for the 40-minute journey to Urubamba, where you can enjoy a buffet lunch (own expense) before continuing on to the town of Ollantaytambo, another Inca archaeological site. Stroll around the temples, terraces, and storehouses under the watchful gaze of the Inca god Wiracocha, whose image is carved into Pinkuylluna Mountain overlooking Ollantaytambo. Later, board the train to Aguas Calientes, or Machu Picchu Town. On arrival, you will be collected from the station and taken to your 3-star hotel, where your guide will meet you for a short briefing ahead of your tour of Machu Picchu the following day.* Enjoy a private Cusco city tour (optional, if you chose it instead of Sacred valley tour on day 1) before taking the train to Aguas Calientes. Visit Saccsayhuaman, Qenqo, Pucapucara, Tambomachay, The Cathedral of Cusco, and the Koricacha. Later, transfer to Ollantaytambo and take the train to Aguas Calientes.Overnight at 3-star hotel Casa Andina Classic or SimilarDay 2: Machu Picchu - CuscoAfter a restful night's sleep and an early breakfast, board a bus to Machu Picchu with your guide, arriving in time for sunrise. Head to Huayna Picchu (own cost, need to be requested in advance), the mountain which rises over Machu Picchu, and follow the steep path to the summit for incredible views of the ancient city of the Incas below. You can complete this trek on your own, without a guide, in around 2-hours. Return to Machu Picchu and re-join your guide for a 2-hour tour of this 15th-century Inca citadel, visiting the main plaza, the circular tower, the sacred solar clock, the royal quarters, the Temple of Three Windows, and various cemeteries. Afterwards, you will have some free time to relax and soak up the views before taking the bus back to Aguas Calientes for lunch (at own cost) and perhaps soothe your muscles with a dip in the hot springs (own cost). In the afternoon, take the train back to Ollantaytambo where tour driver will be waiting to take you back to your hotel in Cusco.
Best of Peru 6-Day Cusco, Machu Picchu, and Lake Titicaca Tour
Day 1: ARRIVE IN CUSCOUpon your arrival at Cusco airport, your guide will meet you and share an overview of what you can expect over the course of the next 6 days as you are driven to your hotel. There's also an optional city tour of Cusco available (own expense). Overnight at a 3-star hotel: Casa Andina Classic or similar standardDay 2: SACRED VALLEY TOUR WITH CONNECTION TO AGUAS CALIENTESAfter breakfast, your guide will pick you up between 7:30 to 7:50am. You'll then drive to the Sacred Valley along the Urubamba River, visiting Pisac Market, the Pisac Inca site, Urubamba (lunch stop), and Ollantaytambo. Later board the train to Aguas Calientes.Overnight at 3-star hotels: Casa Andina, Santuario, Intipunku, Hatun Samay or Waman Hotel.DAY 3: MACHU PICCHU - CUSCOAfter breakfast, your guide will pick you up from the hotel and you'll board the bus up to Machu Picchu. Enjoy a guided tour of this iconic Inca site (around 3 hours), then have free time to explore the impressive citadel on your own. Later, take the bus down to Aguas Calientes for lunch (own expense). After lunch, board the train to Ollantaytaytambo, where you'll finish the trip with a drive back to Cusco.Overnight at 3-star hotels: Casa Andina Classic or similar standardDAY 4: GUIDED BUS TOUR FROM CUSCO TO PUNOAfter breakfast, you will be taken to the bus station for a guided bus tour en route to Puno from Cusco, with included drinks included and an English-speaking guide. Stop along the way in Andahuaylillas "The Sistine Chapel," Raqchi, Sisucani (lunch), La Raya (the border between Cusco and Puno), and Pucara.Overnight at 3-star hotels: Casa Andina Classic or similar standardDAY 5: FULL DAY UROS AND TAQUILE ISLAND - PUNOAfter breakfast, you'll be picked up before 7am at your hotel and head to the Puno port, where you'll board a motor boat and set off to explore Lake Titicaca. Sail for 30 minutes to reach Uros, a floating island made entirely out of reeds. Continue to Taquile Island to visit the famous weavers and enjoy a traditional lunch. End around 4:30pm when you're transferred back to your hotel.Overnight at 3-star hotels: Casa Andina Classic or similar standardDAY 6: DEPART FROM PUNOAfter breakfast, you will have 2 options to depart: Option A: Transfer from Puno to Juliaca (JUL) airport and take a flight back to Lima.Option B: Transfer to the bus station and board the bus back to Cusco arriving around 3:30pm.Please note: for guests who request to do a Lake Titicaca homestay, please bear in mind that you will have the overnight with your host family on day five at Amantani Island, returning back to Puno city on Day 6 around 4:00pm.
Sacred Valley Tour Including Lunch
Your tour begins with hotel pickup in Cusco between 7:40am and 8:15am. Board a vehicle and drive to the town of Pisaq (approximately an hour) stopping at natural viewpoints along the way where we’ll be able to see the entire Sacred Valley from above.Once in Pisaq, you will drive up to the ruins (2,950m / 9,678ft), where you will see and learn about different aspects of the Incan culture. You will be able to view intricate stone workings and impressive agricultural terraces all over the place. After touring around the ruins, you will get back into the bus and drive down to Pisaq's town center, where there is a unique market that you can visit.At the market you will have free time to walk around and do some shopping to then meet your guide for lunch at a nice local restaurant to enjoy delicious Andean cuisine. After lunch, you will continue driving along the Urubamba River towards the town of Ollantaytambo (2,700m / 8,858ft). Once there, you will visit the ruins of Ollantaytambo, a significant construction built during the pinnacle of the Incan civilization. This is an extraordinary place where you will also see an amazing rock formation representing the Inca god Wiracocha. Afterwards, you'll see the famous ruins of Chinchero.Finally, you will head back to Cusco and be dropped-off at your hotel, arriving at approximately 6:30pm.
4-Day Trek to Machu Picchu Through the Inca Trail
Day 1: Cusco to Ollantaytambo to KM 82 and Trek to Wayllabamba Camp (11 kms) (L/D)Get picked up from your hotel in Cusco between 5am and 6am. Take the bus to the town of Ollantaytambo where you have an hour to enjoy breakfast on your own and purchase last minute snacks, water and walking sticks. Hop back on the bus and head to Piscacucho (KM 82) where the famous Inca Trail journey will begin. You will hike along rolling hills in the Vilcanota River Valley passing by several small archaeological sites. Then, you'll have lunch and relax before reaching Wayllabamba camp.Day 2: Trek to Pacaymayo Camp (10 kms) (B/L/D)Today is the most challenging day along the trail with a vertical hike of 6 km (5 hours) to reach Dead Woman's Pass at 4,215 meters followed by a 3 km hike down stone steps to reach Pacaymayo camp at 3,600m (approximately 2 hours). After breakfast, you'll take your time and rest as much as you feel necessary as you ascend more than 1,200 meters over the course of the morning. Just after you cross Dead Woman's Pass, you'll head slowly down to Pacaymayo Camp (3,660m) enjoying the scenery. Then, have lunch and take a well-deserved nap to the sounds of the nearby waterfalls and nature. Day 3: Trek to Wiñayhuayna High Jungle Camp (15 kms) (B/L/D)You'll have an unforgettable journey along ancient Inca stairways, mountain lakes, archaeological sites and humid jungle scenery. First, you'll hike uphill for one hour to reach the oval-shaped Pacaymayo archaeological site, This site is believed to have been a crop-storage structure. Hike one more hour to Runquracay Pass (3,950m) where you can climb to the tip-top of the mountain for incredible views. Then, you'll visit 2 more archaeological sites called Sayacmarca and Phuyupatamarca with your guide and have lunch along the way. By late afternoon, you will reach Wiñayhuayna High Jungle camp (2,650m) set above a river valley.Day 4: Machu Picchu and Return to Cusco (7 kms) (B)Wake up between 3:30 and 4:30am and have breakfast. Get on the trail early and head to the Wiñaywayna checkpoint, joining the lineup to wait for the gate to open at 5:30am. Once the gate opens, hike about an hour to reach the Sun Gate. Catch the first glimpses of light over the breathtaking ruins of Machu Picchu and continue down the final length of the trail for 40 minutes to reach the Machu Picchu archaeological complex. You will enjoy a guided tour and have time to explore it on your own, opting to hike Huayna Picchu if you'd like. Later, head to Aguas Calientes where you can explore the market close to the train station. Then, you'll board the train to Ollantaytambo where you'll board a bus back to Cusco and be dropped-off at Plaza San Francisco.