About 8km from the centre of town, Unitech has a number of notable buildings set in landscaped gardens, including Duncanson Hall with its 36 Sepik-style carved pillars, and Matheson Library, one of the largest libraries in the South Pacific and home to a small collection of artefacts. The university also hosts a biannual (even years) traditional singsing (celebratory festival) whose participants are mainly students from around the country.