Most people come to see a microcosm of PNG’s marvellous flora and fauna, including birds of paradise, cassowaries and tree kangaroos; although the real star is ‘Agro’, the huge and largely inactive saltwater crocodile.The habitat comprises about 3000 sq metres of reconstructed rainforest inside a walk-through aviary, plus a number of smaller enclosures. Unfortunately it is all rather neglected with collapsing walkways and derelict enclosures. Clearly it has seen better times.

To get there, take a Unitech public motor vehicle (PMV) from Eriku and ask to be let off at Gate No 2. Otherwise, it's a 15-minute walk from the main gate.