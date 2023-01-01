The Lae War Cemetery, just south of the Botanical Gardens, is meticulously maintained by the Australian government. There are 2808 graves here, 2363 of which are Australian, the rest being Indian, New Zealand or British. An Anzac (Australian New Zealand Army Corp) Day dawn service is held on 25 April commemorating those who lost their lives during WWII. If the war seems rather distant and unreal, pay a visit and read some of the headstones; the tributes can be quite moving.