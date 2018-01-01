Welcome to Santa Catalina
Santa Catalina is the main springboard for day and overnight trips to Isla de Coiba and its national park. For stunning views of the Golfo de Montijo, hike up the new Sendero de la Cresta trail on the right as you enter town.
Antigua Walking Tour and Hot Springs from Puerto Quetzal
You will be met at the cruise pier where you will be picked up and transferred to Antigua. Here you will meet your guide. Antigua is the most outstanding and best-preserved colonial city in Latin America. Its name means "Ancient Guatemala" and was the third capital of Guatemala. Tourists visit Antigua every year from around the world to enjoy its natural beauty and historic monuments. The Spanish Colonial style permeates every part of the town: its houses, churches, squares, parks and ruins, also its traditions and folklore as well. Antigua is a city of charm and color where you can see and buy an overwhelming variety of attractive, handmade products that honor the traditions of generations of artisans. It has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Start with a 1.5 hour walking tour, with the first stop at La Merced Church, one of the most important churches in Antigua. Continue to Santa Catalina Arch, one of the distinguishable landmarks in Antigua that originally connected the Santa Catalina convent to a school, allowing the cloistered nuns to pass from one building to the other side without going out on the street. We will finish the walking tour at the Central Park to appreciate the outside of The Cathedral of San Jose and The General Captain Palace. Here we will have time for pictures. After a soft walking tour of Antigua, we transfer (45 - 60 minutes) to Kawilal Hot Springs which offer a world of relaxation, where the most important elements of nature are present in this unique place. This environment is mixed fire and heat from Pacaya Volcano who gives us the thermal waters and steams. Kawilal It has a complex that promotes sustainable tourism in our country, and has 12 thermal pools, thermal circuit, 25 steam baths, and 3 hydrotherapy baths. Our spa offers relaxing massages, reflexology, shiatsu relaxation, manicures and pedicures. Within our facilities is Fonda Del Castillo, an international restaurant with fast food service. There will be time to enjoy a Thermal Circuit (50 - 60 min) and take lunch. Then after the lunch we return to Puerto Quetzal (Pacific Ocean) to aboard your cruise.
Full-Day Diving for Beginners at Coiba National Park
If you want to visit Coiba National Park in a day trip, relax on pristine white sand beaches, explore the jungle on Coiba Island, snorkel over the largest coral reef system of the Tropical Eastern Pacific and combine this adventure with a trial dive, this is your opportunity. If you always wanted to explore the under water world but are not sure if you want to make a complete certification course or if you have done trial dives or resort dives before but did not have the opportunity to get certified, this is the program for you.The day trip starts at 8:00am from Santa Catalina beach. After an hour of boat trip along the coast we will reach the first dive- and snorkeling spot. The already certified divers will make their first dive of the day and the snorkelers and participants of the trial dive program will enjoy snorkeling or relaxing on a beach. After this our instructor will explain you the basics of diving and what you will experience breathing under water. Then you will get on your diving gear and start breathing under water in shallow water off a beach. After being comfortable breathing and swimming under water and handling your equipment, your instructor will lead you to a dive of approximately 40 minutes to a maximum depth of 12 meters / 40 feet.Before returning to Santa Catalina you will visit Coiba and its lush rain forest and get another possibility to snorkel or even go for another dive.After a day full of adventure and natural beauty. We will reach Santa Catalina at around 4:00 to 5:00 pm.
Panama Experience
From San José, hit the beach and mountain retreats on your way to the locks of the world-famous Panama Canal at the centre of the Americas. Visit gorgeous islands and chill to reggae beats on Caribbean beaches. Search for the quetzal bird in cloud forests and shake your tailfeather in the clubs of Panama City. With your hotel and transport arranged by our CEOs, you can concentrate on choosing your own adventure.