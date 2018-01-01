Antigua Walking Tour and Hot Springs from Puerto Quetzal

You will be met at the cruise pier where you will be picked up and transferred to Antigua. Here you will meet your guide. Antigua is the most outstanding and best-preserved colonial city in Latin America. Its name means "Ancient Guatemala" and was the third capital of Guatemala. Tourists visit Antigua every year from around the world to enjoy its natural beauty and historic monuments. The Spanish Colonial style permeates every part of the town: its houses, churches, squares, parks and ruins, also its traditions and folklore as well. Antigua is a city of charm and color where you can see and buy an overwhelming variety of attractive, handmade products that honor the traditions of generations of artisans. It has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Start with a 1.5 hour walking tour, with the first stop at La Merced Church, one of the most important churches in Antigua. Continue to Santa Catalina Arch, one of the distinguishable landmarks in Antigua that originally connected the Santa Catalina convent to a school, allowing the cloistered nuns to pass from one building to the other side without going out on the street. We will finish the walking tour at the Central Park to appreciate the outside of The Cathedral of San Jose and The General Captain Palace. Here we will have time for pictures. After a soft walking tour of Antigua, we transfer (45 - 60 minutes) to Kawilal Hot Springs which offer a world of relaxation, where the most important elements of nature are present in this unique place. This environment is mixed fire and heat from Pacaya Volcano who gives us the thermal waters and steams. Kawilal It has a complex that promotes sustainable tourism in our country, and has 12 thermal pools, thermal circuit, 25 steam baths, and 3 hydrotherapy baths. Our spa offers relaxing massages, reflexology, shiatsu relaxation, manicures and pedicures. Within our facilities is Fonda Del Castillo, an international restaurant with fast food service. There will be time to enjoy a Thermal Circuit (50 - 60 min) and take lunch. Then after the lunch we return to Puerto Quetzal (Pacific Ocean) to aboard your cruise.