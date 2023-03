On the northeastern outskirts of Panama City, the white-domed Baha’i House of Worship is the mother temple for all of Latin America. It looms like a giant egg atop the crest of a hill, with a beautiful, breezy interior. Readings from the Baha’i writings (in English and Spanish) are held Sunday morning at 10am. Any bus to Colón can let you off on the highway, but it’s a long walk up the hill. It's 11km from the city center on Vía Transístmica.