City of Knowledge

Panama City

Once the headquarters for the US Southern Command in Panama, ‘Ciudad del Saber’ is today a government-sponsored center for education, research and innovation. Located on 120 hectares of open green spaces overlooking the Panama Canal, it’s also the setting for many of the city’s biggest events including the capital’s annual Jazz Festival.

  • Biomuseo

    BioMuseo

    5.35 MILES

    Celebrating Panama as the land bridge that has permitted astonishing biodiversity in the region, this world-class museum is a visual feast. Exhibits tell…

  • Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

    Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

    3.86 MILES

    This wonderful privately owned museum features the best collection of Panamanian art anywhere, an excellent collection of works on paper by Latin American…

  • Panama City, Panama - march 2018: Ship crossing the Panama Canal, Miraflores Locks, Panama City; Shutterstock ID 1055607245; Your name (First / Last): Alicia Johnson; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial ; Full Product or Project name including edition: Panama

    Miraflores Visitors Center

    0.55 MILES

    The easiest way to visit the Panama Canal is to head to the Miraflores Visitors Center, just outside Panama City. This modern center features a four-floor…

  • Panama Viejo Ruins, Panama City

    Panamá Viejo

    6.1 MILES

    Founded on August 15, 1519, by Spanish conquistador Pedro Arias de Ávila, the city of Panamá was the first European settlement along the Pacific. For 150…

  • Toucan bird

    Panama Rainforest Discovery Center

    13.23 MILES

    Geared toward ecotourism and environmental education, this is an excellent facility for birdwatchers and nature-lovers. Since you are probably here to…

  • Aerial overlooking two vessels during manoeuvres in Gatun Locks, Panama Canal.

    Gatún Locks

    29.88 MILES

    The impressive Gatún Locks, 10km south of Colón, raise southbound ships 30m from Caribbean waters to Lago Gatún. Just the size of them is mind-boggling:…

  • Plaza De Francia, Panama, Central America

    Plaza de Francia

    4.92 MILES

    At the tip of the southern point of Casco Viejo, this beautiful plaza pays homage to the French role in the construction of the canal. Its large stone…

  • Keel-Billed Toucan (Ramphastos sulfuratus) in profile, Soberania National Park, Panama

    Parque Nacional Soberanía

    8.6 MILES

    This 195-sq-km national park is one of the most accessible tropical rainforests in Panama. It extends much of the way across the isthmus, from Limón on…

