This 258-hectare wildlife reserve was established in 1984 to protect a key avian habitat. Taboga and nearby Urabá are home to one of the world's largest breeding colonies of brown pelicans, with up to 10,000 here at any one time. The reserve covers about a third of Taboga as well as the entire island of Urabá, just off Taboga’s southeast coast. May is the height of nesting season, but pelicans can be seen from January to April.

There’s a large colony of turkey vultures here too.