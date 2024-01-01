This island off Taboga’s northeast coast contains an English cemetery and a monument erected by the Pacific Steamship Company, which had its headquarters here in the 19th century. It is connected to Playa Restinga by a sandbar, which disappears at high tide.
Isla El Morro
Panamá Province
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.92 MILES
Celebrating Panama as the land bridge that has permitted astonishing biodiversity in the region, this world-class museum is a visual feast. Exhibits tell…
10.88 MILES
This wonderful privately owned museum features the best collection of Panamanian art anywhere, an excellent collection of works on paper by Latin American…
13.64 MILES
The easiest way to visit the Panama Canal is to head to the Miraflores Visitors Center, just outside Panama City. This modern center features a four-floor…
14.4 MILES
Founded on August 15, 1519, by Spanish conquistador Pedro Arias de Ávila, the city of Panamá was the first European settlement along the Pacific. For 150…
Panama Rainforest Discovery Center
25.51 MILES
Geared toward ecotourism and environmental education, this is an excellent facility for birdwatchers and nature-lovers. Since you are probably here to…
10.23 MILES
At the tip of the southern point of Casco Viejo, this beautiful plaza pays homage to the French role in the construction of the canal. Its large stone…
21.7 MILES
This 195-sq-km national park is one of the most accessible tropical rainforests in Panama. It extends much of the way across the isthmus, from Limón on…
10.32 MILES
This Casco Viejo church protects the famous Altar de Oro (Golden Altar), the sole relic salvaged after privateer Henry Morgan sacked Panamá Viejo.
Nearby Panamá Province attractions
0.2 MILES
Right (north) of the pier as you arrive by boat, Taboga's main beach links to the tiny Isla El Morro at low tide by a sandbar.
0.51 MILES
Founded in 1550, the Church of St Peter is the second-oldest church in the western hemisphere after the one in Natá in Coclé Province. Inside there is…
1.22 MILES
At 307m, the island's highest point, this 'peak' offers fabulous views across the island and out to the sea from its mirador. Also here are the remains of…
4. Refugio de Vida Silvestre Islas Taboga y Urabá
1.54 MILES
This 258-hectare wildlife reserve was established in 1984 to protect a key avian habitat. Taboga and nearby Urabá are home to one of the world's largest…
5. Fuerte Amador Resort & Marina
7.77 MILES
At the end of Isla Flamenco, this complex contains a two-story shopping center, a marina, a cruise-ship terminal and a number of restaurants and bars. At…
6. Centro Natural Punta Culebra
7.88 MILES
Ideal for families, CEM is operated by the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI). This informative marine museum features two small aquariums and…
8.92 MILES
Celebrating Panama as the land bridge that has permitted astonishing biodiversity in the region, this world-class museum is a visual feast. Exhibits tell…
9.77 MILES
Inaugurated in April 2014, this is the home stadium of Chorrillo FC and Club Deportivo Plaza Amador. It was named after the legendary Maracanã Stadium in…