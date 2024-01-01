Isla El Morro

Panamá Province

This island off Taboga’s northeast coast contains an English cemetery and a monument erected by the Pacific Steamship Company, which had its headquarters here in the 19th century. It is connected to Playa Restinga by a sandbar, which disappears at high tide.

