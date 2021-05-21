Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Highlands

The highland rainforests are the heart of Chiriquí Province. From the rugged mountains of Parque Internacional La Amistad and the misty hills of Boquete to the continental divide traversing the cordillera (mountain range), this is probably the only spot in Panama where you might need a sweater. While Panamanians relish the chill, you’ll appreciate the astounding natural beauty throughout the region.

Explore Highlands

  • Parque Nacional Volcán Barú

    Volcán Barú is Panama's only volcano and the dominant geographical feature of western Panama. It is no longer active but has seven craters and its summit,…

  • Arte Cruz

    On the west side of Hwy 41, some 3.5km south of Volcán, you’ll spot this workshop where master carver and artist José de la Cruz González makes and sells…

  • F

    Finca Dracula

    This orchid sanctuary, 500m from the center beyond the landmark Los Quetzales Ecolodge & Spa, is one of Latin America’s finest orchid collections, with…

  • E

    El Explorador

    Great for families, this private garden is located in a hilly area 3km northeast of the town center. You can walk to it in about 45 minutes. The 2…

  • P

    Parque Internacional La Amistad

    Parque Internacional La Amistad was established jointly by Panama and Costa Rica in 1988; two years later it was added to Unesco's World Heritage List. In…

  • L

    La Piedra Pintada de Caldera

    Some of the best examples of petroglyphs found in Panama can be seen in this park at Caldera, about 23km southeast of Boquete. It's located 400m down a…

  • S

    Sitio Barriles

    The pre-Columbian ruins at this site 6km west of Volcán along the Río Gariche date from between AD 300 and 900, when the settlement had as many as 1000…

