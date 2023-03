In 1903 a 12km-long canal connecting the Río Changuinola and Almirante Bay was dug parallel to the Caribbean shoreline to facilitate the barging of bananas from the fields of the Bocas del Toro archipelago to ships. Abandoned years ago, the 30m-wide channel is now an amazing spot to view wildlife. It’s about 5km east of Changuinola (taxi one way US$3).