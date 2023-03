Built in the 13th century, Sohar’s distinctive square-towered fort allegedly boasts a 10km tunnel intended as an escape route during a siege. Easier to find is the small museum in the fort’s tower, which outlines local history, and the tomb of Sayyid Thuwaini Bin Sultan Al Busaid, ruler of Oman from 1856 to 1866. The fort has recently been well restored, with several rooms furnished to give an idea of military life in 19th-century Oman.

Take the opening times with a pinch of salt.