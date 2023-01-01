The fish market, built in the shape of a dhow (traditional wooden fishing vessel), punctuates the northern end of the Corniche. It's fun to visit early in the morning when haggling over the night catch is at its liveliest. Omani traders in kumar (embroidered hats), Indian fishermen in wizar (cotton sarongs) and women in traditional dress make for a colourful scene. Fish of all shapes and sizes are heaped on the slabs and include tuna, bream and pipe-nosed fish without an English name.