Sohar is often congratulated for being well-kept, and the Corniche is an example of this civic pride. Providing an attractive pavement along which to stroll, this coast road is the social heart of town – joggers use it for exercise, visitors come for lunch at the cafes or lean against the sea wall to watch fishermen land their catch, while Sohar's youth parade from fort to fish market in jeeps, waving flags for National Day or celebrating football victories.