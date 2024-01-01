Kristiansand Cathedral

Kristiansand

Built in 1884 in late Gothic style, the Kristiansand Cathedral, with seating for 1800 people, is Norway's third-largest church.

  Henrik Ibsen museum in Grimstad.

    Ibsenhuset Museum

    25.76 MILES

    Norway's favourite playwright, Henrik Ibsen, washed up in Grimstad in January 1844. The house where he worked as a pharmacist's apprentice, and where he…

  Sorlandets Kunstmuseum, the art museum in Kristiansand.

    Sørlandets Kunstmuseum

    0.06 MILES

    This exceptional regional art museum focuses on both fine and craft-based practices, and the collection includes some particularly strong contemporary…

  Kristiansand Dyrepark

    Kristiansand Dyrepark

    6.16 MILES

    Off the E18, 10km east of Kristiansand, Dyrepark is probably the favourite holiday destination for Norwegian kids. The former zoo is several parks rolled…

  Christiansholm Fortress

    Christiansholm Fortress

    0.36 MILES

    Strandpromenaden's hulking centrepiece is the distinctive Christiansholm Fortress. Built by royal decree between 1662 and 1672 to keep watch over the…

  Baneheia & Ravnedalen

    Baneheia & Ravnedalen

    1.03 MILES

    Baneheia and Ravnedalen, both north of the city centre, offer greenery and a network of lakeside hiking and skiing tracks for those keen to escape the…

  Kristiansand Museum

    Kristiansand Museum

    1.8 MILES

    Located 4km east of town on the E18, this open-air folk museum houses a collection of 40 farmsteads and hamlets from the Setesdalen region and…

  Mandal Museum

    Mandal Museum

    21.53 MILES

    Displays of historical maritime and fishing artefacts and works by local artists are pleasant enough, but this museum is elevated above the mundane by…

