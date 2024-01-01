Built in 1884 in late Gothic style, the Kristiansand Cathedral, with seating for 1800 people, is Norway's third-largest church.
Kristiansand Cathedral
Kristiansand
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.76 MILES
Norway's favourite playwright, Henrik Ibsen, washed up in Grimstad in January 1844. The house where he worked as a pharmacist's apprentice, and where he…
0.06 MILES
This exceptional regional art museum focuses on both fine and craft-based practices, and the collection includes some particularly strong contemporary…
6.16 MILES
Off the E18, 10km east of Kristiansand, Dyrepark is probably the favourite holiday destination for Norwegian kids. The former zoo is several parks rolled…
0.36 MILES
Strandpromenaden's hulking centrepiece is the distinctive Christiansholm Fortress. Built by royal decree between 1662 and 1672 to keep watch over the…
Agder Natural History Museum & Botanic Gardens
0.94 MILES
The winding paths through the established 50-hectare park at Gimle Estate lead through a botanic garden that also contains rocks, minerals, stuffed…
1.03 MILES
Baneheia and Ravnedalen, both north of the city centre, offer greenery and a network of lakeside hiking and skiing tracks for those keen to escape the…
1.8 MILES
Located 4km east of town on the E18, this open-air folk museum houses a collection of 40 farmsteads and hamlets from the Setesdalen region and…
21.53 MILES
Displays of historical maritime and fishing artefacts and works by local artists are pleasant enough, but this museum is elevated above the mundane by…
Nearby Kristiansand attractions
0.05 MILES
Shows change seasonally, but are usually high-concept, challenging surveys well worth a browse. It's a stunning space, with a rare elevated town outlook…
0.06 MILES
This exceptional regional art museum focuses on both fine and craft-based practices, and the collection includes some particularly strong contemporary…
0.24 MILES
The Kristiansand Posebyen takes in most of the 14 blocks at the northern end of the town's characteristic kvadraturen (square grid pattern of streets). It…
0.25 MILES
Well-preserved building in Posebyen.
0.3 MILES
Well-preserved building in Posebyen.
0.35 MILES
Well-preserved building in Posebyen.
0.36 MILES
Strandpromenaden's hulking centrepiece is the distinctive Christiansholm Fortress. Built by royal decree between 1662 and 1672 to keep watch over the…
0.46 MILES
Kristiansand's petite town beach.