Sami culture is big business here, and this impressive theme park includes a wistful, hi-tech multimedia introduction to the Sami in the 'Magic Theatre', plus Sami winter and summer camps and other dwellings to explore on the grounds. There's also, of course, a gift shop and cafe – and Boble Glasshytte, Finnmark's only glass-blowing workshop and gallery. Reindeer are also often around.

Included in the admission fee are activities such as reindeer feeding, lasso throwing and performances of the Sami yoik, a ritual song-chant.

The overall effect is actually very good as it presents the Sami as the normal fellow human beings they are, rather than as exotic anachronisms. If you want more substance, the smaller Sami museums in Karasjok and Kautokeino are less flashy and more academic.