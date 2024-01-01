Gamlekirke

The Far North

Finnmark's oldest timber church, constructed in 1807, was the only building in Karasjok to survive WWII destruction. It's a pretty ochre-and-white construction.

  • Kevo Strict Nature Reserve during autumn.

    Kevo Strict Nature Reserve

    15.72 MILES

    Some of Finland's most breathtaking scenery is within the 712-sq-km Kevo Strict Nature Reserve along the splendid 40km gorge of the Kevojoki (off-limits…

  • Sápmi Park

    Sápmi Park

    0.43 MILES

    Sami culture is big business here, and this impressive theme park includes a wistful, hi-tech multimedia introduction to the Sami in the 'Magic Theatre',…

  • Sami National Museum

    Sami National Museum

    0.61 MILES

    Exhibits at the Sami National Museum, also called the Sami Collection, include displays of colourful, traditional Sami clothing, tools and artefacts, and…

  • Sami Parliament

    Sami Parliament

    0.35 MILES

    The Sami Parliament was established in 1989 and meets four times annually. In 2000 it moved into a glorious new building, encased in mellow Siberian wood,…

