Finnmark's oldest timber church, constructed in 1807, was the only building in Karasjok to survive WWII destruction. It's a pretty ochre-and-white construction.
Gamlekirke
The Far North
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.72 MILES
Some of Finland's most breathtaking scenery is within the 712-sq-km Kevo Strict Nature Reserve along the splendid 40km gorge of the Kevojoki (off-limits…
0.43 MILES
Sami culture is big business here, and this impressive theme park includes a wistful, hi-tech multimedia introduction to the Sami in the 'Magic Theatre',…
0.61 MILES
Exhibits at the Sami National Museum, also called the Sami Collection, include displays of colourful, traditional Sami clothing, tools and artefacts, and…
0.35 MILES
The Sami Parliament was established in 1989 and meets four times annually. In 2000 it moved into a glorious new building, encased in mellow Siberian wood,…
Nearby The Far North attractions
