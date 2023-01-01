Seaforde Gardens & Tropical Butterfly House

Adults and kids alike will enjoy this oasis in the Seaforde demesne, which is home to an 18th-century walled garden with ornamental flower beds, a hedge maze, spiral-staircase tower with viewing platform and strutting iridescent-blue peacocks. Its rainforest-like butterfly house is filled with hundreds of fluttering butterflies as well as parrots. A simple but cosy timber cafe is located by the entrance. The gardens are 7km north of Dundrum (13km north of Newcastle) on the A2.