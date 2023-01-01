Down County Museum

Downpatrick's 18th-century jail now houses the county museum. In a former cell block at the back are models of some of the prisoners once incarcerated there, and details of their sad stories. Displays in the Governor's residence include early flint tools and items from the Norman conquest of Down. The Raising of the Cross exhibition houses the 10th-century Downpatrick High Cross; in 2015 the cross was moved here from its location outside Down Cathedral to protect it from the elements.

Outside the museum, a short signposted trail leads to the Mound of Down, a Norman motte-and-bailey.