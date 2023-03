The museum sits on the site of a 15th-century slave-trading warehouse. Exhibits explore local slave markets, the grim paraphernalia of the trade including shackles and chains, and the variety of currencies used to buy people, such as copper bars, brass bells and flutes.

Just as evocative and arresting is the idyllic setting with dugouts passing on the wide river. As many as a million Africans were taken from this now peaceful place into slavery.