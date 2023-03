Home to a colony of rescued drill monkeys and chimpanzees, the Drill Ranch is home to Pandrillus, one of Africa's most progressive primate-conservation bodies, which places emphasis on local education to combat poaching and the bushmeat trade. Spending time with founders Liza, Peter and local staff at the Calabar headquarters is fascinating. And they can help to arrange trips to their wilderness retreat, the Afi Mountain Drill Ranch.