The San Miguelito wetlands contain a handful of rivers, including the gorgeous Río Piedra, a glassy slice of black water framed by a dense tangle of jungle. Trees, hip-deep in water and sprouting with orchids and bromeliads in the canopy, stretch back as far as you can see, while birds and butterflies proliferate in the grasslands. The best time for birdwatching is at daybreak or dusk in September and October, when the migration peaks.

You'll need to organize a guided tour of the reserve.