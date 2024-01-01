Isla Sevilla

The Río San Juan & Islas Solentiname

Isla Sevilla, just west of Mancarroncito, is a haven for birdwatchers, with thousands of cormorants, tiger herons and pelicans here to enjoy some excellent fishing.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sistema de Humedales de San Miguelito

    Sistema de Humedales de San Miguelito

    24.2 MILES

    The San Miguelito wetlands contain a handful of rivers, including the gorgeous Río Piedra, a glassy slice of black water framed by a dense tangle of…

  • Fortaleza de San Carlos

    Fortaleza de San Carlos

    20.21 MILES

    There's not much left of the town's fortress, which dates from 1724, but it enjoys some impressive Lake Nicaragua and Río San Juan views from several…

  • Reserva Esperanza Verde

    Reserva Esperanza Verde

    22.34 MILES

    Nestled on the Río Frío, roughly halfway between San Carlos and Los Chiles, is this private 50 sq km humid tropical forest reserve. Expect to see hundreds…

  • Islas Zapote & Zapotillo

    Islas Zapote & Zapotillo

    13.95 MILES

    Avid birders won’t want to miss tiny Islas Zapote and Zapotillo, which feature Nicaragua’s highest concentration of birds, most famously flocks of roseate…

  • Isla El Padre

    Isla El Padre

    5.45 MILES

    You will hear the residents of Isla El Padre before you see them. Set between Mancarrón and San Fernando and named for yet another priest who long ago…

  • Malecón

    Malecón

    20.21 MILES

    The social heart of the town, this waterfront promenade overlooks both the lake and river and is always busy with children playing and couples taking a…

  • Mirador

    Mirador

    20.16 MILES

    A charming old Spanish observation post complete with cannons and panoramic views. To reach it, head up the staircase at the far end of the malecón.

